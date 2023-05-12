The market fell sharply on Wednesday on worries about beef demand and weaker cash and beef markets, The Hightower Report said.
“The lower corn trade is already being factored in, so it is not anticipated to make as much difference as in the past, or could be in the future,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.41%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.12% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.90%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.23%, EUR/USD was down 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 60 cents (0.85%), and June gasoline is up 0.42%.