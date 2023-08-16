Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.72 to $308.99/cwt.
- Select rose $1.74 to $284.77.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,088 head sold live for $185-188, and 471 head sold dressed for $295. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 955 head sold live for $187-188, and 186 head sold dressed for $298.
Cattle markets had a slow start to the day Wednesday. “Live cattle are posting some weakness on Wednesday, with contracts 30 to 40 cents lower, excluding nearby August, which is unchanged,” Brugler Marketing said. “Feeders are following along, as contracts are down 25 to 70 cents at midday.”
“The trade may also be getting cautious ahead of the Cattle on Feed report on Friday,” the Hightower Report said. “Placements, marketings and on-feed are all expected to be below year-ago levels. Cash markets are mixed. Cattle prices fell slightly last week, and the trades reported so far this week have been at the low end of last week’s range.”