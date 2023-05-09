Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.18 to $307.38/cwt.
- Select was 23 cents lower to $284.89.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 222 head sold live for $177, and no dressed sales reported.
June cattle closed sharply higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since May 2. Weights are low and this will keep production down, but traders remain concerned over consumer demand holding up in the face of cheap pork prices,” The Hightower Report said.
Most likely the herd size dwindles further, filling marketing holes once anticipated to be void, Christopher Swift of Barchart said today. “Recall the consumer does not share the same exhilaration of high prices as cattlemen do. My analysis suggests it is time for action. I recommend you take action. This is a sales solicitation,” Swift said..