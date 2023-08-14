Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.89 to $305.50/cwt.
- Select rose $3.22 to $280.45.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
After a sharp rally in the US dollar and the Brazilian real moving lower, Brazil’s beef supply could be a strong competitor in the global marketplace. “The Brazilian real was lower, which could encourage Brazil’s beef processors to aggressively market their products,” the Hightower Report said.
“USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 603,000 head for the week through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That set the YTD total at 19.935 mln head, or 4% behind last year’s pace.”