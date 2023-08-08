The tight cattle supply has been the dominant force in the market throughout the summer, and it continues to provide underlying support. However, with the market at all-time highs and funds holding a near record net long position, traders are aware of the potential for a top, according to the Hightower Report.
Feeder cattle settled with $2.55 to $2.62 losses across the front months. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction review mentioned decent demand with 6,500 head sold — 42% heifers and 51% over 600 lbs. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for Aug. 3 increased by 90 cents to $245.84, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.78% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.61%. France’s CAC 40 was down 1.08%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 1.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.76%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.38%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.63%, EUR/USD was down 0.55% and USD/JPY was up 0.34%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.85 (2.26%), and Sep gasoline is down 1.93%.