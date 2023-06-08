“Disappointment with yesterday’s higher high and lower close could spark additional selling today, and perhaps a needed correction,” The Hightower Report said.
Cattle futures “cooled off” for the midweek session, Alan Brugler said. “Converted Census data has April’s beef export at 267.6m lbs. That is down 7% from March and 12% below the record in April 22.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.85%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.47% and USD/JPY was down 0.53%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 30 cents (0.37%), and July gasoline is up 0.10%.