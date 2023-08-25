October cattle broke out of a narrow range to the upside on Thursday, continuing their sideways pattern of the past month, according to the Hightower Report. Cattle supplies are tight and are expected to stay that way for a while.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Thursday afternoon was quoted at $317.63 for Choice and $291.91 for Select. That was up 58 cents and 32 cents respectively. USDA estimated the weekly FI cattle slaughter at 488k head. That is 1,000 lighter than last week and 10k head below the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.73%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.79%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.50%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.59% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.00 (1.27%), and Oct gasoline is up 0.08%.