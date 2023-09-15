Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon up on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 66 cents to $305.71/cwt.
- Select went up $3.74 to $28312.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,424 head sold dressed at $184.92, with 171 sold at $292.00. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,068 head were sold live at $185.04, and 988 head were sold dressed at $292.
Cattle markets continue their climb with live cattle and feeder cattle making contract highs again today, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Interest picked up in both the live cattle and feeder cattle by week’s end with a significant increase in open interest, said Christopher Swift of Barchart today. “Traders put on approximately $9.00 this week from last Friday in the feeder market,” Swift said.
Cattle continues to be an incredibly strong rally. Every time it looks like it's getting ready to top, it eventually moves to a new high within the next couple of days, next couple of weeks, said Darin Newscom of Barchart. “It just comes back to something I always say, ‘A market that can't go down, won't go down,’ and we might not know why. We can certainly see the cattle don't want to go down right now, and they just can't go down. Again, I don't want to be the one selling this. I'm going to let it run, and if I've got some cash cattle to sell, I'll just sell it into the market,” Newscom said.