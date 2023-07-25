Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 6 cents to $304.22/cwt.
- Select up 56 cents to $277.55/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
Boxed beef sales are showing one of the major problems why beef prices have been falling. There were more sales at higher prices for Select beef. There were 37.16 loads of Choice cuts loaded out compared to 37.88 loads of Select beef cuts, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
On a brighter note, the USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $305.94, up $1.78 from yesterday, according to the Hightower Report.