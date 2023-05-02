Beef prices are at their highest point since September 2021, The Hightower Report said. “June cattle still hold a larger than normal discount to the cash.”
Feeder cattle pulled back yesterday, Blue Line Futures said, but these three-day pullbacks have been sparse this year. “Buyers have used essentially any and all pullbacks as buying opportunities.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.42%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.95%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was down 0.20% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.35 (1.77%), and June gasoline is down 2.02%.