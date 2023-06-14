Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.07 to $339.06/cwt.
- Select was down 22 cents to $309.26.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,620 head sold live for $185-188, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,634 head sold live for $181-190, and 358 head sold dressed for $287-300.
“There was some light trade in cash live cattle in Nebraska Tuesday at $186, which was down from an average of $190.30 last week,” the Hightower Report said. “However, the volume was too light to be considered an adequate test of the market.”
“Cattle futures are down triple digits at midday,” Brugler Marketing said. “Live cattle are 1.2% to 1.6% weaker with losses of as much as $2.71. There were still no June deliveries issued, with the oldest long dated 1/10/23 and 7,493 contracts of OI. The feeders are trading 1.5% to 1.7% lower with a $4.15 loss in the August contract.”