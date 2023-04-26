The NASS Monthly Cold Storage data showed March beef stocks were an 18-month low at 480.9 mln lbs. Compared to February that was a 3.9% drop and was 10.3% tighter than March last year, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
The large discount of June to the cash is a factor which may continue to support, along with a positive USDA Cold Storage report and the continued advance in the beef market to the highest since September ’22, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.01%, France’s CAC 40 dropped by 1.04%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.48%. Stock markets in Europe are down with France seeing the biggest drop “amid renewed fears that the recent banking turmoil could escalate further as well as concerns over an uncertain outlook for the global economy,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are lower taking cues from a negative lead on Wall Street, “as disappointing news from First Republic Bank reignited fears about a wider impact of the banking crisis,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.03%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.43%, EUR/USD was down 0.64% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices are down 35 cents (0.45%) this morning, and June gasoline is down 0.43%.