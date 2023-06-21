Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.66 to $334.25/cwt.
- Select was $3.68 lower to $304.25.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,491 head sold live for $182-185, and 505 head sold dressed for $284. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 6,703 head sold live for $180-186, and 339 head sold dressed for $289-290.
“Analyst estimates for Friday’s Cattle on Feed report range from a 3.1% year over year inventory reduction to a 4% reduction,” the Hightower Report said. “The average trade guess is to see 96.6% of June 2022’s inventory. Placements are estimated to be above 2022, with the average estimate at +1.7%. The average trade guess for May marketings is +1.6%.”
“The USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $334.33 this morning, down $2.58 from yesterday afternoon,” the Hightower Report said. “The trade has been expecting beef demand to fall off once retailers finish booking their July 4 needs. The market has been under the influence of a key reversal top since it reached an all-time high earlier this month.”