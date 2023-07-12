Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.14 to $310.98/cwt.
- Select was 86 cents higher to $281.10.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 130 head sold live for $181-184, and 339 head sold dressed for $287-295.
“The dollar fell sharply in response to the CPI release, and the weak dollar makes US beef exports appear cheaper,” the Hightower Report said. “…Cattle sold off sharply in the wake of the USDA report, as the market was pressured by steep selloffs in corn and soybeans. In the report, the estimate for 2023 beef production increased by 93 mln pounds from the June update.”
“Feeder cattle are working $1.97 to $2.57 higher at midday after setting new all-time highs,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA’s weekly OKC Feeder Cattle Auction Review mentioned $3-$5 increases for steers and $5 to $10 increases for quality heifers for the 6,879 head sold.”