June fat cattle were the exception for a Monday cattle market rally. The contract ended down by 7 cents, as the other nearby futures closed 30 to 97 cents higher. Feeders were also higher, with 0.5% to 0.9% triple digit gains despite corn gains, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Afternoon Boxed Beef prices were mixed as Choice dropped $2.63 to $301.98 and Select was up by 3 cents. USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 126k head. That matches last week and is 3,000 more than the same Monday last year, according to Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index dropped 0.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.73%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 9 cents (0.14%), and July gasoline is down 0.39%.