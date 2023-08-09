Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.13 to $303.52/cwt.
- Select was $1.98 higher to $278.14.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 425 head sold live for $188, and 154 head sold dressed for $295-298. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,746 head sold for $183-188, and 542 head sold dressed for $295.
“Live cattle was firm,” Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities, said. “That cash market does remain pretty steady right now, and the futures were up about a buck. But pretty much a mirror image of what happened yesterday… Feedlots just seem to be confident that tight supplies will continue, and that’s going to be a supportive component to the market.”
The technical picture showed some reasons for optimism. “Momentum studies are trending higher from mid-range, which should support a move higher if resistance levels are penetrated,” the Hightower Report said. “The market now above the 18-day moving average suggests the immediate-term trend has turned up.”