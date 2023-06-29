Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 15 cents to $328.05/cwt.
- Select was 50 cents higher to $297.18.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 649 head sold live for $182-183, and 46 head sold dressed for $298.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 608 head sold live for $180-184, and 120 head sold dressed for $286-290.
“USDA reported the weekly beef export business at 12k MT for the week that ended 6/22,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down from 13.3k MT last week and was 3k MT lighter than the rolling 5-week average. USDA had 15k MT of shipments for a full year total of 397k MT through 6/22.”
“Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 538,300 tonnes, down from 695,000 a year ago and below the five-year average of 599,700,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was China at 2,486 tonnes, followed by Japan at 2,467.”