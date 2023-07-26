Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 88 cents to $303.34/cwt.
- Select was up $2.26 to $279.81.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 38 head sold live for $185, and no dressed sales.
Cold storage beef stocks were down from the previous month. “NASS Cold Storage data showed beef stocks were down 3.2% from May with 411.9 mln lbs June 30,” Brugler Marketing said. “That remains 20% tighter than last year.”
“Last Friday’s Cattle on Feed and cattle inventory reports came in at the bearish end of expectations, but they still showed tight supply,” the Hightower Report said. “Yesterday’s Cold Storage report showed frozen beef supply was roughly 80% of a year ago at the end of June.”