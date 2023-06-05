August live cattle traded to contract highs for the fifth straight session on Friday. The market is in lofty territory and is vulnerable to a correction, but there’s been no indication of a top, according to the Hightower Report. The rally has been driven by expectations of lower production and strong cash cattle and beef markets.
USDA’s afternoon Boxed Beef report showed Choice boxes were $3.49 higher to $309.93 cwt. and Select boxes were $290.93 cwt. after a $4.61 increase. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 573k head through Saturday. That compares to 608k head during the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.09%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index gained 0.07% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.87 (2.65%), and July gasoline is up 2.44%.