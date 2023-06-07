“The cattle market is overbought on short term financial factors and prices are historic,” The Hightower Report said. “But consistently higher cash cattle and beef prices provide solid underlying support.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.13% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.08% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.82%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 69 cents (0.96%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.