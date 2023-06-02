Brazil shipped 168.5k MT of beef during the month of May. That was up 10% from last year’s volume, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Cash live cattle prices were sharply higher on Thursday, driven by tight supply and strong beef prices, according to the Hightower Report. Futures posted contract highs for the fourth straight session.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.06%. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.94% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.95%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index gained 0.79% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.30 (1.85%), and July gasoline is up 2.01%.