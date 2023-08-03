Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.17 to $302.01/cwt.
- Select was up 84 cents to $278.31.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 270 head sold live for $186-190, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,178 head sold live for $188, and 389 head sold dressed for $294-296.
“USDA’s weekly Export Sales update had 12,434 MT of beef bookings for the week that ended 7/27,” Brugler Marketing said. “…Beef exports were 17,240 MT for the week leaving total shipments at 478,428 MT for the year. That trails last year by 14%, but remains the 4th most on record through July at the weekly level.”
South Korea and Japan were the top buyers of US beef for the week. “The largest buyer this week was South Korea at 3,901 tonnes, followed by Japan at 3,534,” the Hightower Report said. “South Korea has the most commitments for 2023 at 163,000 tonnes, followed by Japan at 147,300 and China at 97,300.”