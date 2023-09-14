Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.18 to $306.37/cwt.
- Select was 33 cents lower to $286.86.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,779 head sold live for $186.50, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 872 head sold live for $184-187, and 40 head sold dressed for $288.
“FAS reported a yearly low for beef sales made during the week that ended 9/7,” Brugler Marketing said. “The 6,220k MT sold was down 48% wk/wk and 49% yr/yr. China was the top buyer for the week, though with just 2k MT. Beef shipments were reported at 13.2k MT, a 36-wk low.”
For the year, beef exports are running behind last year and the recent average. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 697,000 tonnes, down from 840,600 a year ago and below the five-year average of 771,500,” the Hightower Report said.