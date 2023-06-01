“To have follow-through after Tuesday’s breakout from consolidation is bullish (for feeder cattle) in my opinion,’” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “The caveat to this bullishness is the futures price is trading at a steep premium to the Feeder Cattle Index.”
Second quarter beef production is expected to be down 6% from last year “and the third quarter production is expected to be down 5%,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.69%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.30%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index was unchanged overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.84%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 30 cents (0.46%), and July gasoline is down 0.69%.