Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $3.16 to $300.74/cwt.
- Select down $2.15 to $281.28/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales and 1,513 sold dressed at $280. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 15 sold live at $176 and no dressed sales.
After last week’s Cattle-on-Feed report showed bullish figures, the market traded lower as it entered into “Buy the rumor and sell the fact,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The premium built into the price structure was stripped out today but the correction is anticipated to be minimal.”
“Rising stochastics at overbought levels warrant some caution for bulls,” The Hightower Report said. “A negative signal for trend short-term was given on a close under the 9-bar moving average.”