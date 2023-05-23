Related to this story

June live cattle are bumping their head against trendline resistance from the April 13th contract high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said…

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending May 11 came in at 17,430 tonnes, up from 16, 617 the previous week and above the four-week average …

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

June cattle approached the contract high on Friday but failed to punch through that level as traders appeared reluctant to push the market too…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and also up on Select, USDA said.