Extreme heat in Texas “also raises concerns about animal health and weight gain,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.72%, France’s CAC 40 were up 0.77%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.71% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.77%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index were unchanged overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.02%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.42%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 35 cents (0.53%), and August gasoline is up 0.63%.