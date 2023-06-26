Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 97 cents to $333.04/cwt.
- Select was 29 cents lower to $299.67.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“The monthly CoF data from NASS showed June 1 cattle on feed inventory was 11.552 mln head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was slightly less of a decline from ’22 than expected, at -2.93%. The May placements were counted at 1.955m head, up 4.6% from May ’22 vs. the 1.7% increase expected. NASS showed 1.946m head were marketed in May, up by 1.67% yr/yr.”
Despite some bearish indicators, the report did show tighter on-feed numbers relative to last year. “However, the on-feed number is still only 96.7% of last year, indicating current supplies remain tight relative to last year,” the Hightower Report said. “August cattle are trading at a larger than normal discount to the cash market, which offsets some of the pressure on the futures.”