Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly higher on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice went up 16 cents to $298.31/cwt.
- Select rose 72 cents to $283.61.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA had no reportable sales for dressed or live cattle. In Iowa/Minnesota, 77 head were sold live at $178.00, and 383 head were sold dressed at $280.00
The USDA estimated cattle slaughter came in at 126,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 379,000 head, down from 380,000 last week but up from 373,000 a year ago, The Hightower Report said today.
CoF estimates range from a 4.5% decrease to a 2.9% decrease for May inventory. The average trade guess is to see a 3.5% decline to an implied 11.5m head. Analysts are looking for placements to come in 3.7% lower and for April marketings to be down 9.7% year over year, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.