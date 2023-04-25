News of “much higher than expected placements” helped to spark the aggressive selling in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “However, with beef production down 7.4% from a year ago last week … breaks look like buying opportunities.”
The large discount of June’s contract to the cash market “is a factor which may continue to support,” The Hightower Report said. “It is difficult to find aggressive new sellers with June cattle opening at $163.10 yesterday.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.43% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.55%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.09%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.32% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.28%, EUR/USD was down 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.22%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 78 cents (0.99%), and June gasoline is down 0.48%.