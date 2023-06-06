August live cattle traded to another contract high on Monday, and June cattle traded to a new all-time high for the nearby contract. The USDA boxed beef cutout was up $3.76 at mid-session yesterday and closed $4.26 higher at $314.19 , according to the Hightower Report.
Feeder cattle futures closed with Monday gains of 62 to 70 cents. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction review had 10.5k head sold, split 51% heifers and 44% steers. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 6/2 was $216.12 after a sharp $8.08 increase, according to Total Farm Marketing.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.11% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.23%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.02%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index dropped 1.15%% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.90%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.31%, EUR/USD was down 0.36% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.54 (2.13%), and July gasoline is up 0.01%.