Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $3.11 to $313.79/cwt.
- Select was $3.30 lower to $282.33.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“The USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $314.54 this morning, down $2.36 from Friday afternoon,” the Hightower Report said. “If it settles that way, it will be the lowest it has been since June 5. Cash cattle prices were slightly lower last week, with more pressure being seen in the southern Plains than in the north.”
“USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 539,000 head for the week through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 49,000 head decrease from the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 3.6%.”