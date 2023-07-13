Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $4.07 to $306.91/cwt.
- Select was 92 cents lower to $280.18.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 587 head sold dressed for $292-295. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 84 head sold live for $184, and 658 head sold dressed for $290-295.
“Weekly beef bookings were 9,931 MT according to the FAS data release,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was an 11 week low. The week’s exports were a 16-week low of 13,978 MT leaving the accumulated total at 428,843 MT.”
Analysts continue to watch how ongoing drought conditions are impacting cattle production. “The weekly US Drought Monitor showed 38% of the cattle inventory was in an area experiencing drought as of July 11, down from 41% the previous week and the lowest since May 30,” the Hightower Report said.