Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

August’s contract has resistance at its all-time high, $186.95, The Hightower Report said. “The market’s short-term trend is positive.”

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Friday’s rally in August live cattle put the market on track to test the June 7 contract high at 178.10, and while that price may appear to be…