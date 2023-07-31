Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 22 cents to $301.78/cwt.
- Select was up 19 cents to $277.73.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 550 head sold live for $185, and 36 head sold dressed for $186.
“Cash cattle trade was extremely quiet last week, with only Iowa/Minnesota seeing any volume as of Friday afternoon, and those prices were lower than the previous week,” the Hightower Report said. “Friday’s (USDA boxed beef) cutout was the lowest it had been since May 25.”
“USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Saturday at 619,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down 5k head from last week and 57k from the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 3.9%.”