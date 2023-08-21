The Cattle on Feed report Friday afternoon came in at the bullish end of expectations and could support a higher opening today, especially in the wake of Friday’s selloff, according to the Hightower Report. The market could also see support from a better risk tone in the wake of China’s decision to cut near term interest rates.
The Cattle on Feed report was expected by traders to show July placements down an average 5.5% from last year. Marketings during the month were seen 5.2% lower. Trade ideas for the August 1 on feed inventory averaged 98.4% of year ago. USDA indicated that actual August 1 inventory in 1000+ head feedlots was 97.11% of year ago. Placements during July were much lower than anticipated at 91.72% of last year. July marketings were 94.68% (-5.32%) and close to the average trade estimate, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.71%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.88%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.11%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.24% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.37%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was up 0.44%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.99 (1.23%), and Oct gasoline is up 0.23%.