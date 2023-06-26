Along with the bearish impact of the CoF report, the lower cash cattle and beef price trends are negative, but futures are holding a larger than normal discount to cash, and the market has corrected a short-term overbought condition, according to the Hightower Report.
The monthly CoF data from NASS showed June 1 cattle on feed inventory was 11.552 million head. That was slightly less of a decline from ’22 than expected, at -2.93%. The May placements were counted at 1.955m head, up 4.6% from May ’22 vs. the 1.7% increase expected. NASS showed 1.946m head were marketed in May, up by 1.67% yr/yr, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.01% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.30%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.14%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.01%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.48% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.25%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.27%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.42%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.17 (0.25%), and Aug gasoline is up 0.44%.