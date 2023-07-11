Live cattle futures closed the first trading day of the week ~$1 off their highs, but still up by 20 to 57 cents across the front months. Feeder cattle also printed gains for Monday, closing $0.82 to $1 higher, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Cash cattle were quiet on Monday, with no trades reported. Prices were firmer in the north last week, particularly in Nebraska, which averaged $184.37 on Friday versus $182.56 on Thursday and an average of $182.91 the previous week, according to the Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: August E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.94%. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.26%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.78% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.07%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.04, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.52%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.41 (0.56%), and Aug gasoline is up 0.76%.