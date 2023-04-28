Beef prices are the highest since September 2021, and while the cash cattle market is lower, it is still trading at a $15 premium to the June futures, The Hightower Report said today.
Further, the collapse in the feed grain market on Thursday helped the cattle market rally 12 to 92 cents helping cattle start the last day of the week strong, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.28%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.72%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.70%, Germany’s DAX Index was unchanged and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. Stock markets in Europe are tracking a general cautious mood, as investors digest the latest macroeconomic data showing the inflation rates in both France and Spain accelerated in April, while the economies of both countries grew in the first quarter, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up extending gains from the previous session and “taking cues from a positive lead on Wall Street, as an earnings-induced rally in big tech stocks offset concerns about the US economy. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.54%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 1.60%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 39 cents (0.52%), and June gasoline is up 0.65%.