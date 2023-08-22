As expected, October live cattle opened higher yesterday I the wake of Friday’s cattle on Feed report, which came in at the bullish end of expectations, and the market held those gains throughout the day, according to the Hightower Report. The market also drew support from the extreme heat heading to the US Plains that could stress cattle and reduce weight gain.
USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China will bring in 3.32 MMT of beef in 2024, down from two consecutive +3.5 MMT years. Domestic production is forecasted to make up the 200k MT deficit with 7.7 MMT expected. The attache expects the total cattle her to grow 2.8m head to 108.2, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.54% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.53%. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.20%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 1.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.88% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.92%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.30 (0.37%), and Oct gasoline is up 0.35%.