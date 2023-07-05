$178.10 is a key resistance level for the August contract, as that marks the all-high, Terry Roggensack of The Hightower report said.
Cash live cattle trade was quiet on Monday but could ramp up with a shorter week, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.70%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.68%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.62% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.62%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.69% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.25%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.46 (2.08%), and August gasoline is up 2.50%.