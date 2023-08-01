Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up significantly on Choice and also higher, USDA said.
- Choice rose $4.35 to $306.10/cwt.
- Select went up $1.87 to $279.60.
In negotiated live cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA had no reportable trade and 38 head sold dressed at $294.00. In Iowa/Minnesota, 40 head were sold live at $295.00 and no reportable trade for dressed.
October live cattle are higher today after the market rejected a move to a three-week low yesterday. The selloff from the all-time high on July 20 has allowed the market to correct the overbought condition. Cash live cattle trade was lower last week, but volume was down, The Hightower Report said today.
Now, it appears there is going to be a repeat of June Live Cattle with cash above futures and feedlots especially in the Midwest selling cattle as soon as packers will take them with the wide basis, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.