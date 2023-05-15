With sluggish beef prices and short-term production a little higher than expected, the market is still vulnerable to correction, according to the Hightower Report.
USDA’s quarterly beef production estimates revised the Q3 output 40m lbs lower, but that was offset via a 190m Q4 increase. Total 2023 output was set at 26.921 billion lbs. USDA also provided the first glimpse at 2024 output, estimated at 24.745 billion. That would be down 2.176b lbs yr/yr to the tightest since 2015, according to Total Farm Marketing.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.09%%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.23%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.75% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.81%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.27%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 87 cents (1.24%), and July gasoline is up 0.36%.