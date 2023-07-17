Extreme heat is raising concerns about weight gain in the southern Plains, particularly Texas, according to the Hightower Report.
Front month feeder cattle futures rallied $1.65 to $1.97 across the front months on Friday despite rising feed costs. That left the August contract at a weekly gain of $1.22. The 7/13 CME Feeder Cattle Index faded back by 24 cents to $239.45, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: August E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.27%. France’s CAC 40 was down 1.27%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.87% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.01% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.01 (1.34%), and September gasoline is down 0.97%.