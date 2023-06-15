Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $3.01 higher to $342.07/cwt.
- Select was up 32 cents to $309.58.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,413 head sold live for $185-186, and 8,202 head sold dressed for $288-296.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,067 head sold live for $185-188, and 1,210 head sold dressed for $290-300.
Analysts continue to watch trends in beef sales. “USDA reported 12,834 MT of beef sold for export during the week that ended June 8,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was even with last week but down 26% from the same week last year. USDA marked the total beef commitments at 513,000 MT for 2023.”
“Cumulative (export) sales for 2023 have reached 502,900 tonnes, down from 666,800 a year ago and below the five-year average of 565,800,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was China at 4,722 tonnes, followed by Japan at 3,368. This was China’s biggest purchase since February.”