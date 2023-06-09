August cattle prices worked lower on Thursday but avoided the outright collapse that may have been feared in the wake of Wednesday’s disappointing close, according to the Hightower Report. The market had clearly reached overbought leels after the rally of the past two weeks, and it could see a substantial pullback and hold its uptrend, according to the Hightower Report.
Cattle futures were attempting to recover from the bearish midweek session early, but ultimately added to the drop with $0.90 to $1 losses on Thursday. June fats were the firmest, going home only 22 cents in the red. Cash trade this week was $188-$194 in the North. Thursday’s feeder cattle market closed with futures $0.45 to $1.22 in the red, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.01% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.44%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.40%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.57%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.55%% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.97%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.04 (0.06%), and July gasoline is down 0.56%.