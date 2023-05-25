Technical action in the cattle market is bullish, The Hightower Report said, as the market still sits at a “significant discount to the cash market.” Buying yesterday pushed the market to a new contract high.
Cattle bounced back from early pressure yesterday, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Both feeder and live cattle closed just below their highs yesterday. “August is the most actively traded contract,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.82% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.14%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.39%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was down 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 88 cents (1.18%), and July gasoline is down 1.69%.