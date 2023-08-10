Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.49 to $302.03/cwt.
- Select down 34 cents to $277.80/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 201 head sold dressed at $299.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 83 head sold dressed at $294.48.
Boxed beef was up Wednesday. Choice loins, briskets and short plates were biggest movers. All Select cuts were higher. September 4th Labor Day is the last of the big beef days of the summer. It is likely buyers are finalizing purchases for it. Daily boxed beef is sold for delivery from 0 to 21 days, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.