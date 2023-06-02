Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.49 to $309.93/cwt.
- Select went up $4.61 to $290.93.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 882 head sold dressed at $186.88, with unreportable live trade. In Iowa/Minnesota, 750 head were sold live at $188.71, and 40 head were sold dressed at $289.00
August cattle opened slightly higher this morning and rallied to another new contract high. At its high today, the market was up 9.125 for the week, The Hightower Report said today.
A continued tightening of cattle supplies is supporting the market as the summer grilling season kicks into gear, CHI’s Beef Margin Watch said today.
Trade volume was very active with volume on August 55,862 contracts today. “With the strength in the cash cattle market in May, the gain in Choice boxed beef over the past week and having Live Cattle futures discount to cash cattle, the ballistic trading Thursday going from a non-spot month moving into a spot month Monday afternoon was bound to happen,” Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.