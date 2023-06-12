Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $4.50 to $337.43/cwt.
- Select rose $4.53 to $310.24/cwt.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales from the USDA in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska.
The market “respected Friday’s low” and bounced off it today to find support, The Hightower Report said. “Cash market strength continues to support cattle futures, even in the wake of reversal action last week.”
Cash prices averaged $6.80 gains last week, with boxed beef cutouts hitting their highest point since September 2021, The Hightower Report said.