Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.42 to $304.16/cwt.
- Select was 26 cents higher to $276.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 602 head sold live for $188-190, and no dressed sales reported.
“The NASS Cattle on Feed report showed 11.204 mln cattle were in feedlots as of July 1, and the entirety of the herd was 95.9 mln head,” Brugler Marketing said. “Figures were down 1.8% and 2.7% from last year respectively. NASS reported 4.05 mln replacement heifers, down 100k head year over year, and the heifer on feed ratio was 39.89% — the most on record going back to January 2012.”
“The placements number came in at the upper end of the expected range, and it showed an increase over last year versus an average expectation for a decline,” the Hightower Report said. “However, the inventory and on-feed numbers were still well below a year ago, which reminds everyone that nearby supplies are tight.”