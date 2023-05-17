Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.32 to $298.15/cwt.
- Select was $1.46 lower to $282.89.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 500 head sold live for $173.50, and 2,150 head sold dressed for $280. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 473 head sold live for $176-177, and 856 head sold dressed for $275-280.
“Cash trade for the week was unestablished through Tuesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA’s weekly FCE Feeder Cattle Auction Review showed 4,300 head were sold with prices steady to $2 higher.”
“The USDA estimated cattle slaughter came in at 127,000 head yesterday,” the Hightower Report said. “This brings the total for the week so far to 253,000 head, down from 254,000 last week but up from 250,000 a year ago.”